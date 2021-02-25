Almeria Firefighters in Quarantine after Rescuing an Infected Woman

Six Almeria firefighters are in quarantine after rescuing an infected woman from a horrific car crash where the car somersaulted several times after crashing through a guardrail and leaving the road.

The six firefighters will have to remain in preventative self-isolation after they made a heroic rescue where a woman had suffered serious injuries in an accident that occurred on Monday. The accident occurred heading towards the Cabo de Gata on the AL-3115 road at Ruescas.

Due to the seriousness of the accident she was admitted to the Torrecárdenas hospital in Almeria where she later tested positive for the potentially deadly coronavirus. Members of the rescue team will now have to remain in quarantine due to the possibility that they were infected when they rescued the woman from the vehicle.

This is not the first time that Firefighters have had to self-isolate during the pandemic as in December around 15 professionals entered self-isolation after a colleague had tested positive.

Raul del Rio, the president of the Union of Local Police and Firefighters of Almeria has explained that the firefighters need to be vaccinated as soon as possible and stated that, “We want to be vaccinated to guarantee the service and we are not asking for it out of selfishness, but because our safety is essential to be able to intervene in emergencies”.

It is currently hoped that vaccinations will be available to them early on in March.

