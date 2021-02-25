Akira needs volunteers

ANIMAL shelter Akira are looking for volunteers.

Small maintenance jobs crop up regularly, the Moraira-based charity explained, and they would love to hear from volunteers with DIY skills or those willing to help with some of the regular jobs at their shelter in Benissa.

For further information, email [email protected] or call 648 853 019.

“Akira’s many regular volunteers come to help and support the dogs, walking them, helping with feeding, hanging out with them and helping with maintenance. In fact our volunteers help wherever they are needed,” said Akira’s president, Lin de Stefano.

Throughout 2021, Akira will continue to celebrate adopters and owners who create happy endings for all the dogs who have had a poor start in life.

“Share your own Happy Ending stories with us. We’d love to hear from you!” Akira said, “Just submit a photo of your dog, or you and your dog, to [email protected] and tell us in 100 words how you and your new friend came together.”

To learn more about Akira, visit their www.akira-animals.com website.

