5G bandwidth options continue to be sold by Spanish Government

THE Spanish Government is taking its time with the releases of 5G bandwidths but has just earned €42 million from its latest sale.

Having started sales of 5G rights five years ago, it sold another tranche in 2018 and the latest batch has been sold in equal shares to Orange and Telefonica.

This means that currently, Orange controls the largest block of 5G bandwidth followed by Telefonica, Vodafone and MásMóvil.

In March of this year another batch estimated at being worth more than €1 billion will be up for grabs and it is rumoured that Vodafone and MásMóvil may merge to consolidate their 5G capacity

