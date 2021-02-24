Woman Rushed Into Hospital After Jerez De La Frontera House Fire

WOMAN Rushed Into Hospital After Being Overcome By Smoke In Jerez De La Frontera House Fire



A 46-year old woman was rushed into Jerez Hospital on Monday evening (February 22) after being overcome by inhaling poisonous smoke fumes when her house caught fire in Asta de Jerez street, in Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, just after 9.15pm.

The incident was confirmed by Emergency Services 112 Andalucía, who had received numerous phone calls from worried neighbours reporting a fire in a ground floor apartment in a block of flats in Asta de Jerez street.

112 Andalucía immediately deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES), along with the local Fire Brigade unit, Local Police, and National Police to the scene.

Members of the emergency crews discovered the woman overcome after inhaling the poisonous smoke fumes, and she was rushed to Jerez hospital by the EPES, while fire crews tackled the blaze and extinguished it.

There is no report as yet on the condition of the hospitalised woman, and an investigation has been started into the cause of the fire with arson not being ruled out apparently.

