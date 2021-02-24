Woman Arrested For Burning Down Costa Blanca Playground

WOMAN in Alicante arrested for burning down Costa Blanca playground

The Local Police in Alicante have arrested a 19-year-old woman for torching a playground in the Garbinet neighbourhood of Alicante at 11pm on Tuesday, February 23. The young woman was arrested for alleged criminal damage as well as breaking curfew, which is currently set at 10pm.

According to the Local Police, three patrols and two crews of firefighters were required to extinguish the flames that engulfed the wooden playground located on Juan Sanchís Candela Avenue.

The fire had been started with dry palm tree branches that were doused with an accelerant, and eyewitnesses drew offices to the young woman, who was found hidden; she reportedly had soot-stained hands and clothes smelling strongly of smoke. When officers searched the woman, they discovered a lighter and the burnt remains of plastic.

The alleged arsonist was arrested for crimes against public property in addition to breaking curfew.

Meanwhile, in the Community of Valencia, it is widely expected that the regional president, Ximo Puig, will announce On Thursday, February 25, the reopening of bars and restaurants from March 2. The motion, which has already been agreed between the Ministry of Health and representatives of the hospitality industry, involves establishments reopening at 5p per cent capacity until 6pm.

