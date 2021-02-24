VÉLEZ-MÁLAGA Town Hall Invites Tenders For Refurbishment Of Municipal Market



Vélez-Málaga Town Hall has put out to tender the remodelling works to improve the municipal retail market that was constructed in 2014 and is in need of structural works in a project that the Veleño Council will invest €544,000 into.

The original construction of the market was reportedly not undertaken in the correct manner, with some parts of the building never completed properly, nor to the required standard, and as a result, over the years the market traders have had to endure unforeseen circumstances as a cause of the bad workmanship, including one occasion when damage caused to their goods after a part of the roof collapsed during heavy rainfall.

The main objective, according to the Vélez alderman, “is to ensure good working conditions for traders as well as greater comfort for users”, and the work to be carried out includes the replacement of the asbestos cement roofing material with materials that comply with current regulations.

Works will also include the installation of a proper water drainage system, that can function to clear away excess water even in the event of heavy rainfall in short periods of time, something which has caused flooding incidents on several occasions in the past.

The butcher’s and greengrocer’s stalls will change their location for the duration of the works, temporarily relocated to other modules, along with their corresponding refrigeration storage units, while the rear canopy is repaired and a new roof installed, overlooking the current parking lot.

