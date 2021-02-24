Valencia Hospitality Industry NOT impressed with de-escalation measures

VALENCIA hospitality industry is NOT impressed with the government’s de-escalation measures

Representatives from the hospitality industry in the Valencian Community have expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s de-escalation plan, due to come into force on March 2. Although yet to be formally ratified by the president of the region, Ximo Puig, the new measures expected to be announced on Thursday, February 25 include the reopening of bars and restaurant external terraces, to a maximum of six people per table and until 6pm in the evening. According to the president, the committee will meet again on March 9 to discuss the evolution of the virus in the community and the possibility of allowing patrons inside.

But, the hospitality industry has complained that the so-called relaxing of restrictions doesn’t help those establishments that have no outdoor terraces, or the smaller premises that can only accommodate one or two guests. Hoteliers have also argued for pub closing times to be extended to 8pm and for mobility restrictions at weekends to end.

The president of Confecomerç CV, Rafael Torres, has stated that “local commerce is not the source of contagion, so it is necessary to extend the time slot until 8:00 p.m., in accordance with the normal business hours, as well as having a greater capacity of 50per cent and the removal of the perimeter closure for cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants on weekends.”

The Valencian Business Confederation has echoed these sentiments, claiming that the hospitality industry needs to be given a break as it is “one of the most affected by this health crisis, and which requires aid to be able to get out of this serious economic situation.”

