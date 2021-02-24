UK School Exams SCRAPPED- Grading System To Be Confirmed.

UK SCHOOL EXAMS will be scrapped this year, announced Gavin Williamson- the grading system will be confirmed tomorrow. The Education Secretary said trust would be firmly put in the hands of teachers as the Covid lockdown is steadily lifted over the coming months.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking at the press conference this afternoon, Wednesday, Feb 24, Mr Williamson said: “Tomorrow, we’ll be setting out the details on how grades will be awarded this summer. While I cannot pre-empt that announcement, I’m very pleased to say it will confirm this year we are putting our trust firmly in the hand of teachers.”

Students have been studying from home since the nation’s third lockdown was imposed at the start of January. PM Boris Johnson announced in his road map speech on Monday that they will be allowed back to class from March 8.

Boris Johnson last month said GCSE and A-level exams were set to be scrapped – arguing the summer tests weren’t “possible or fair” for the nation’s kids. It is now undertsood that GCSE and A-level pupils could be asked to take “mini-exams” instead of formal papers.

The proposal would see exam boards write up the tests with teachers and schools to then mark them. It came as it emerged pupils will be given extra classes during the summer holidays to help them catch up with lessons missed during the pandemic.

But the return to school will see strict measures put in place to ensure the safety of students.

Among the measures put forward are that secondary pupils will have to wear masks in the classroom. Older children will be asked to wear face coverings at their desks as well as in corridors until the end of term under the PM’s roadmap to reopen the country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK School Exams SCRAPPED- Grading System To Be Confirmed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.