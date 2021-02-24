UK COVID CASES drop by a fifth as hospital admissions and deaths continue to fall

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to alter his ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown as UK Covid figures continue to plummet at an unexpected rate. Experts are calling on the PM to adjust his time-line as the third wave of the pandemic seems to have been firmly beaten into a hasty retreat.

According to the Department of Health, the UK registered 9,938 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, February 24 – this is a staggering decrease of a fifth on last week’s numbers. In addition, Covid-related deaths are down more than 40 per cent today and hospital admissions in England have dropped below 1,000 for the first time since October.

Mr Johnson has flatly refused to alter his lockdown exit plan, which he vowed from the start would be ‘cautious’ in spite of pressure from Tory MPs and even the usually-gloomy Dr Lockdown, who has suggested that the government’s plan might actually be too slow.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson tonight dismissed suggestions that any changes would be made, saying: ‘As the Prime Minister said, there are no plans whatsoever to be moving ahead of the dates that have already been given.

‘We want to give the public as well as business the confidence and the assurance as to when these next steps are going to be happening. But there is certainly no plans to be moving ahead of that.’

Deputy chief medical officer for England, Dr Jenny Harries, said the timelines had been set ‘for very good public health reasons’.

To solidify the government’s stance still further, a Downing Street spokesperson said today: ‘The dates set out in the roadmap are the earliest any changes will take place. We are very clear they won’t come forward.’

