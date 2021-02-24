Two Teenagers Are Fighting For Their Lives After Separate Stabbings In London.

THE Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is under increasing pressure to stop crime in London after a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were rushed to hospital after two separate stabbings occurred in London on Tuesday, February 23 – 40-minutes apart from each other.

The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Brixton at around 6.15pm then at 6.55pm the 19-year-old was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed in Gillman Drive, Newham, East London.

As of yet, no arrests have been made in connection with either attack, My London reports.

The news of the stabbings came after it was reported on February 23, that 27-year-old Tyreke Watson was attacked, stabbed and killed outside cash converters in Tottenham on Monday, February 22.

These are all part of a serious spree of stabbings in the UK’s capital which has led Sadiq Khan to up the policing budget with a further £30 million (€34 million) investment. Khan made the announcement on February 16 to ensure that more than a thousand Met police officers funded by City Hall will continue to patrol the streets of the capital for the next four years.

However, users of social media have voiced their disgust in the way London is being run under the current mayor following this horrific run of violent stabbings and crime, with one user on Twitter writing: “This man wants to tear down London’s historic past. This man has turned London into a lawless city of murder and stabbings in the present. Imagine what another four years of this disgrace will bring to London’s future?”

