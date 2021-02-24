Tiger Woods ‘Very Fortunate To Be Alive’ After Serious Car Crash In California, Says First Officer On Scene.

TIGER WOODS is “very fortunate” to be alive after a serious car crash in California, the first police officer on the scene has said. The legendary golf star suffered leg injuries when his vehicle rolled over at an accident blackspot near Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23. He was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery, according to reports.

Woods had to be cut from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, the first officer on the scene, told a press conference: “I will say that it’s very fortunate that Mr Woods was able to come out of this alive.”

The sheriff said that he sometimes catches people topping 80 mph in the 45 mph zone and has seen fatal crashes there. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield by emergency services- his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery.

Woods, a 15-time major champion who shares with Sam Snead the PGA Tour record of 82 career victories, was alone in the SUV when it crashed. The vehicle crossed two oncoming lanes and rolled several times, authorities said at a news conference. No other cars were involved in the accident.

The PGA Tour released a statement shortly after news of the crash broke. “We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today,” read the statement. “We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

