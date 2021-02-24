Tiger Woods Potentially Career-Ending Injuries Revealed.

CHIEF Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre, Dr Anish Mahajan has released a statement on Wednesday, February 24, highlighting the extent of the injuries suffered by golfing legend Tiger Woods as a result of the single-vehicle rollover horror crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, Los Angeles County on Wednesday, February 23.

Dr Mahajan said: “Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treating during emergency surgery.

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia.

“Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins.

“Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

Woods had to be cut from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement at the time, with Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, the first officer on the scene, stating: “I will say that it’s very fortunate that Mr Woods was able to come out of this alive.”

Gonzalez said that Woods was wearing a seatbelt in the driver’s side of his Genesis SUV when he arrived on the scene, adding that the restraint “greatly increased the likelihood that it saved his life.”

He also claimed the sporting icon was “calm and lucid” and able to speak as he waited for firefighters to extract him from the wreckage.

Tiger is currently “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room,” according to Tiger’s PR team.

“Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Centre, the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding,” the 45-year-old’s camp stated.

