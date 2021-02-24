The Federal Reserve’s Online Money Transfer System Goes Down

By
Chris King
-
0
The Federal Reserve’s Online Money Transfer System Goes Down
The Federal Reserve’s Online Money Transfer System Goes Down. image. commons wikipedia

THE Federal Reserve’s Online Money Transfer System Goes Down but appears to be coming back online

The online system that the Federal Reserve operates that allows financial institutions to send money back and forth electronically, went down for several hours on Wednesday (February 24), but it appeared to be coming back online later in the afternoon, and are no initial indications that foul play is suspected.

-- Advertisement --

The Fed described it as an “operational error”, which impacted multiple services, including its pivotal automated clearinghouse system, which connects depository and allows related institutions to send electronic credit and debt transfers.

The full list of services impacted is Account Services, Central Bank,  Check Adjustments, FedACH, FedLine Advantage, FedLine Command, FedLine Direct, FedLine Web, Fedwire Funds, and the national settlement service.


A central bank statement said it became aware of a problem around 11:15am local time. A person at one Wall Street bank said the Fedwire and ACH system appeared to be coming back online around 2:45pm local time, with the Fed saying around the same time, “Fedwire Funds Service, Fedwire Securities Service, and National Settlement Service have resumed processing and are operating normally”.

The statement further noted that the glitch impacted payment deadlines and said the Fed “will communicate remediation efforts to our customers when available”.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Federal Reserve’s Online Money Transfer System Goes Down”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMeghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Sparks Bidding War
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here