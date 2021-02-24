Teen, 15, charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Haringey.

The 15-year-old male is the third person to be charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of Gabriel Bringye last week.

Police were called to Jarrow Road just before 7.30pm on Wednesday, 17 February after passersby raised concerns about an injured man who had been found unresponsive inside a car on the roadside.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

At the scene they found Bringye, who was 37-years-old and from the local area, with an injury “consistent with having been stabbed”.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 8pm.

His family is being supported by specialist officers.

A 15-year-old will appear in court today charged with his murder.

Two teenagers aged 15 and 17 have previously been charged with Gabriel’s murder, with the youngest also charged with handling stolen property.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is under increasing pressure to stop crime in London after a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were rushed to hospital after two separate stabbings occurred in London on Tuesday, February 23 – 40-minutes apart from each other.

The two teenagers are fighting for their lives following the stabbings in Brixton and Newham in East London.

