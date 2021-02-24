Star of Classic TV Show Home Improvement Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence.

ZACHERY TY BRYAN, who played Brad on the long-running 1990s TV classic Home Improvement, was arrested in Oregon on October 19 last year accused of strangling his girlfriend and stopping her from making an emergency 911 call.

On Tuesday, February 23, Bryan struck a plea deal in his domestic violence case which looks likely to spare him any time behind bars. The 39-year-old pled guilty to two misdemeanour counts – menacing and assault in the fourth degree – as reported by TMZ.

The news outlet reports that Bryan’s two felony charges – strangulation and coercion – along with several misdemeanour charges have been dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Bryan’s sentence includes three years of probation during which he must complete a batterers intervention programme.

The Home Improvement actor, who played the oldest son of Tim ‘The Toolman’ Taylor, the character played by well-known actor Tim Allen, was arrested by officers from the Eugene Police Department after they got reports of a physical dispute.

Bryan is said to have attacked his 27-year-old girlfriend over some missing phone charging cables.

