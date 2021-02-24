Spain’s Andalucía Exits ‘Extreme Risk’ Category

SPAIN’S Andalucía exits the Covid ‘extreme risk’ category

What an extraordinary week for Spain. Not only has the country as a whole reached the non-critical level in relation to coronavirus numbers, but we are also seeing a positive drop region by region, and the Andalucían Community has now emerged from the ‘extreme risk’ situation on Wednesday, February 24 after registering a rate of 235.1 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days. According to the Ministry of Health, any figure under 250 per 100,000 represents a significantly smaller risk to the population, and Andalucía is now comfortably under that number.

Andalusia has registered 1,311 new infections and 93 deaths this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Junta de Andalucía has indicated that if the positive trends continue, they will look at relaxing measure on March 3.

According to Moreno, a committee of experts will meet next Wednesday to discuss new measures, with current restrictions staying in force until then. The politician said the Junta is doing, “everything in its power, taking care of all available economic resources, working on the great objective that is to stop the pandemic and reactivate our economy and social life.”

On the table could be opening mobility between provinces and the relaxation of some economic restrictions.

He said after the meeting, “we will then study the new restrictions that we will have to apply.”

