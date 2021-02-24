Sanchez calls for ‘prudence’ to achieve new Covid incidence objective.

AT a meeting of Congress this morning, President Pedro Sánchez called for ‘prudence’ to meet a new Covid objective of achieving an incidence rate of 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

She said the country has registered a downward trend in the number of Covid infections “thanks to the measures being taken”.

“The objective now is to achieve an incidence of 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Let us continue working. Prudence is, at this time, a civic and political duty,” he said.

“We are the fourth country in the European Union in the total number of vaccines administered. Almost two million people have already received at least one dose.

“We must achieve that 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated before the end of the summer. The goal is ambitious, but necessary and possible,” added Sanchez.

On Tuesday, February 23, Sanchez reaffirmed the government’s goal for 70 per cent on the country to be immunised against Covid by the end of June.

“We are working tirelessly so that at the end of this semester about 20 million people in this country are vaccinated,” he said

The President added that 80 per cent of those over 65 who live in residences have already been vaccinated and that the country is on track to reach its objective.

“Although we still have a long way to go” the vaccination strategy agreed with all communities is already “bearing fruit in the most vulnerable”, said Sanchez.

