ROBBIE WILLIAMS is selling his ‘haunted’ Wiltshire mansion for £9 million in a possible permanent move to Switzerland.

Reports suggest that singer Robbie Williams has put his 17th century Wiltshire mansion on the market again, despite having suggested that the family home was haunted.

-- Advertisement --



The singer and former Take That star has recently bought a villa near Lake Geneva that is worth in the region of £24 million. Reportedly Robbie and his wife actress Ayda Field, aged 41 plan are in the process of making a permanent relocation to Switzerland along with their four children.

Robbie and wife Ayda recently have been spending time in Switzerland after they arrived there last year amid coronavirus pandemic fears. Robbie told BBC Radio 2 that he was “a bit neurotic” and had been hoping to avoid the potentially deadly virus by staying in Switzerland.

He only purchased the “haunted” property in 2008 but soon put it up for sale in 2010. It is thought that he was not able to sell it at the time. According to The Mirror, the Compton Bassett home in Wiltshire is worth £9 million and comes complete with a helicopter pad, swimming pool, tennis court and even its own football pitch.

Rumours of the home being haunted started after a conversation with Robbie’s daughter Teddy. Robbie explained that, “there is one room that I am suspicious of… Teddy, our daughter, was sleeping in there. She doesn’t any more.

“When she was getting old enough to speak, I said to her, ‘Do you like the bedroom? Do you like the house?’… And she said, ‘That room scares me’. I said, ‘OK, it scares me too. You don’t have to sleep there any more’.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Robbie Williams Selling ‘Haunted’ Wiltshire Mansion”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.