Robbie Williams Left Britain Because Of Liam And Noel Gallagher

By
Chris King
-
0
Robbie Williams Left Britain Because Of Liam And Noel Gallagher
Robbie Williams Left Britain Because Of Liam And Noel Gallagher. image: wikimedia

ROBBIE WILLIAMS Left Britain Because Of His Feud With Liam And Noel Gallagher from Oasis

Robbie Williams, speaking on the ‘Talent Takes Practice’ podcast, revealed it was his bitter feud with the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel that led to him quitting Britain.

-- Advertisement --

At the height of their fame in the 1990s, Oasis and Robbie were arguably the biggest pop stars in Europe, and the brothers and Robbie often had fiery exchanges of insults, with Robbie famously offering, on stage at the BRIT Awards in 2000, to fight them.

Now aged 47, he said, “My brand of entertainment wasn’t deemed worthy because of how I presented myself. There was a culture of ‘Robbie Williams is not cool’. That was apart from the three million people who bought my albums”.


He continued, “Every time I watched TV programmes, there were people being hateful about me. That was just wrong and grotesque. It was unbearable. I just left the country”, recalling the time when, “Liam said that I should be hung, Noel said I was ‘the fat dancer from Take That'”.

The father of four added, “I remember every single syllable of every single thing they’ve ever said about me. I could talk for two hours about why Noel’s s***. Isn’t it interesting what a few words can do to your whole life? I’m not healed”.


The star is back to full health after contracting Covid-19 over Christmas, and told how he is currently in the process of recording a brand new dance album, telling the Daily Star, “I’m good. I was good and I will be good”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Robbie Williams Left Britain Because Of Liam And Noel Gallagher”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleCeltic To Sack Neil Lennon In Next 24 Hours It Is Reported
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here