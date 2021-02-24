Robbie Williams Left Britain Because Of Liam And Noel Gallagher

ROBBIE WILLIAMS Left Britain Because Of His Feud With Liam And Noel Gallagher from Oasis



Robbie Williams, speaking on the ‘Talent Takes Practice’ podcast, revealed it was his bitter feud with the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel that led to him quitting Britain.

At the height of their fame in the 1990s, Oasis and Robbie were arguably the biggest pop stars in Europe, and the brothers and Robbie often had fiery exchanges of insults, with Robbie famously offering, on stage at the BRIT Awards in 2000, to fight them.

Now aged 47, he said, “My brand of entertainment wasn’t deemed worthy because of how I presented myself. There was a culture of ‘Robbie Williams is not cool’. That was apart from the three million people who bought my albums”.

He continued, “Every time I watched TV programmes, there were people being hateful about me. That was just wrong and grotesque. It was unbearable. I just left the country”, recalling the time when, “Liam said that I should be hung, Noel said I was ‘the fat dancer from Take That'”.

The father of four added, “I remember every single syllable of every single thing they’ve ever said about me. I could talk for two hours about why Noel’s s***. Isn’t it interesting what a few words can do to your whole life? I’m not healed”.

The star is back to full health after contracting Covid-19 over Christmas, and told how he is currently in the process of recording a brand new dance album, telling the Daily Star, “I’m good. I was good and I will be good”.

