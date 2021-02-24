Rincon de la Victoria Carries out Works to Tackle Processionary Caterpillars

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has carried out works to tackle processionary caterpillars.

The Department of Parks and Gardens in Rincon de la Victoria has carried out the works to tackle the processionary caterpillar nests in trees.

The department said that after destroying many of the nests last year, they are now carrying out monitoring to ensure the processionary caterpillars do not emerge.

Councillor Jose Maria Gomez said: “We completed the phytosanitary treatment campaign against the processionary caterpillar that concluded last December in a total of 54 locations in the four towns of the municipality, and which aims to eradicate the population of caterpillar before its cycle ends during the spring.”

Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado spoke about, “the importance of acting preventively to control and stop the expansion of the plague of the processionaries, seeking to take extreme precautions to avoid possible incidents on the population.”

According to the mayor, each year there is a lower incidence “thanks to our annual campaign that prevents them retruning.”

The chemicals used by the municipal company EMVIRIA is a phytosanitary product authorised for use in parks and gardens by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and the Environment, which is not toxic to humans or animals.

According to the council, the most common areas where the caterpillars appear are roundabouts, public parks and gardens, educational centres, nursery environments and sports areas.

Processionary caterpillars can cause skin irritation in humans as well as problems for animals, including dogs.

