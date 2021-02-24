Restaurants will reopen but no-one is sure of closing time yet

WHAT should have been greeted as good news has not had the desired effect as although nothing has been put in writing it appears that bars and restaurants on Mallorca will only be allowed to open until 4pm.

March 2 is the date when it is expected that the de-escalation will be effective and that the hospitality sector can open its doors again but a statement by Minister of Tourism and Labour Iago Negueruela made on February 23 has caused upset.

It is important to note that he has declined to put anything in writing as yet, so there may still be a chance of change on Friday (February 26) when the official decision is due but he has said bars and restaurants with terraces may open the terraces only at 50 per cent capacity, with no more than four at a table and will have to close by 4pm.

Representatives of the hospitality industry have reacted badly to this suggestion and whilst some suggest closing should be nearer 10pm to coincide with the curfew, the majority argue that as many offices (including the civil service) close at 3pm, there isn’t time for those workers to enjoy any leisure time, so logic says that closing should be at 6pm as before.

Regardless of how this turns out, the very positive fact is that the number of cases of infection on the island continue to drop but it is too early to become complacent and everyone needs to be sensible and observe safety advice.

