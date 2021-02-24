Reopening of Gyms and Indoor Sports in the Valencian Community Set to be Delayed.

DESPITE the start of a potential de-escalation of restrictions in the Valencian Community starting on March 2, it appears gym users are going to have to wait a little longer.

Plans to reopen the terraces of bars and restaurants at 50 per cent capacity looked set to be announced at the Interdepartmental Commission on Thursday, February 25, HOWEVER, plans to open indoor gyms and sport centres look set to be pushed back until March 15.

As reported by Informacion, open-air sports facilities look set to reopen when the de-escalation of current restrictions begin on March 2 but these plans are unlikely to include indoor sports centres and gyms.

The news will likely be met with some resistance, with the delegate of the Federation of Sports Facilities Employers, Juan Carlos Gómez-Pantoja, opposing the delay.

Gómez-Pantoja has assured the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, that gyms should be allowed to “completely” open as they follow the traceability of possible outbreaks since it is known “at all times who is inside, what time they leave, who teaches a class and who will be there.”

He continued to say that this information shows that “bubble groups”are created. “Puig indicated how important bubble groups are and, therefore, schools do not close, why not the same in sports centres?” he declared.

Juan Carlos Gómez-Pantoja said that if the decision is confirmed, gyms in the Valencian Community will have been closed for roughly 68 days, that is without counting the months of confinement.

“It is nonsense,” he insisted. “The gyms are not a problem, we are part of the solution,” he defended.

For its part, the Association of Sports Federations of the Valencian Community (CONFEDECOM) has shown its “dissatisfaction” and has stated that “it does not understand this decision.”

