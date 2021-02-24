Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 to go ahead following PMs roadmap announcement.

“FOLLOWING the government’s recent announcement, we can’t wait to get back to the fields this summer LET’S GO!,” tweeted organisers today, revealing the music festival will be held this summer – once a lifting of the Covid lockdown on June 21 is confirmed.

The festival is scheduled to take place from August 27 to 29, and usually attracts thousands of Brits from across the country.

Tickets for this year’s event have been on sale since last summer, despite organisers knowing for sure whether or not it would go ahead.

But following Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday, February 22, where he said he hopes to lift all Covid restrictions by the end of June, organisers have taken to social media once again to advertise tickets.

And according to some reports, demand has been such that the official website has crashed and thousands flock to snap up tickets.

Headline acts have already been confirmed for the three-day event, including Stormzy, Disclosure, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone and Catfish And The Bottlemen.

Other acts recently added include rapper Jack Harlow, Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid, Charli XCX, and Yungblud, although festival organisers said ‘many more’ are still to be announced.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival has confirmed it will not be going ahead in June.

