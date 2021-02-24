RARE triple conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury will be visible this week from the UK.

In an event that will not be repeated for another five years a rare triple conjunction will see Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury all visible together in the night sky. The conjunction is set to start on Thursday morning just before sunrise and in the UK viewers will see the planets on the eastern horizon. They will form a triangle and Jupiter will be at the bottom.

Spotting them may not be easy though as they are going to be very low on the horizon and will appear as small white dots to the naked eye. From the UK if you look towards the south-east of the eastern horizon you should be able to spot them though.

It is a possibility that cloudy weather forecast for the week could cause viewing problems, but they will still be viewable until Sunday so there are plenty of chances to spot them.

They will form a triangle and Jupiter will be at the bottom and Mercury will be higher and to the right. Saturn will be the highest in the sky and furthest to the right.

To view them you will need to get up early, as they will be viewable from around 6 am GMT, just before the sun starts to rise.

