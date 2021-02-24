Politicians Slam Government for Not Promoting Spanish Tourism

THE Junta de Andalucia has slammed the Spanish central government over claims it is not doing enough to promote “safe tourism.”

One politician has criticised the government over its lack of plans to get Spanish tourism up and running over the coming months.

The vice president of the Junta de Andalucia and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marin, said; “There are more than enough means” to promote tourism but that Spain’s central government is not doing enough.

Marin said he has now asked the Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, for “a coordination plan” across the country, because, “it cannot be that Andalucia decided to open its perimeter closure when the Region of Murcia, Extremadura or Castilla-La Mancha does not do so”

The politician also claimed, “it is reasonable that all immunised citizens”, who have “the certificate that is being granted in Andalusia to people who request it,” are allowed to travel.

He added: “We are working on a health card or certificate” and “we really have a possibility of opening tourism.”

Marin claimed reservations from tourists are now “soaring,” and “have grown more than 600 per cent in a single week to come to Andalucia at Easter and next summer.”

