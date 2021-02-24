Permanent prison sentence for murdering couple and six-year-old girl

THE Andalucia High Court of Justice has partially altered the sentence of Sevilla Provincial Court in the so-called triple crime of Dos Hermanas.

Ricardo G, known as ‘El Pollino’, his father and his wife were sentenced for murdering 26-year-old Sandra Capitan, her six-year-old daughter Lucia and partner Yilmaz Giraz ‘The Turk’.

Their bodies were found buried in a septic tank filled with cement on a property belonging to ‘El Pollino’ in Dos Hermanas, Sevilla.

Following their appeal, the High Court sentenced him and his father to permanent, reviewable prison for the murder of the six-year-old girl, and acquitting his wife, who had initially been sentenced with them for holding persons against their will, illegal weapons possession and murder.

It is thought that the crime was related to drug trafficking and in September 2017 they decided to get someone to kidnap Yilmaz in exchange for money.

Two men, who have previously been sentenced, did so and then ‘El Pollino’, his wife and his father brought Sandra and Lucia to the house where he was being held. All three were shot and thrown in a septic tank in the bathroom which was later sealed.

Following the crime, they allegedly held a party in their garden, with loud music and a barbecue.

Father and son will spend at least 22 years in prison before they can be considered for third degree conditions and at least 30 years before the sentenced might be suspended.

