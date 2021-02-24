PEOPLE trafficking ring dismantled in Spain’s Costa del Sol

Agents of the National Police have dismantled a large people trafficking ring in the provinces of Cadiz and Malaga in Spain’s Costa del Sol. The criminal gang offered foreign citizens a pass to Spain with promises of work permits and residency by showing fake documents for a price of between €2,000 and €4,500. Needless to say, when the migrants arrived in Spain no such work contracts existed and they were instead put to work to pay off their debt.

The scam first came to the officials’ attention when a foreign national applied for Spanish residency using false employment documents, which claimed that he had been legally working in Spain since 2017. The man was swiftly arrested and is understood to be one of the main operators of the criminal enterprise.

Following the arrest, officers discovered a well-structured organisation made up of at least five people, three of whom are lawyers. All were found to be involved in the exploitation of vulnerable people arriving in Spain desperate to gain residency. This month alone, seven people have been arrested between Malaga and Cadiz but the case remains open with the expectation of more incarcerations.

Last month, The National Police in Almeria presented the 2020 data showing that during the year 63 arrests had been made in relation to crimes regarding Irregular Immigration Networks and Human Trafficking.

