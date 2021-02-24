Paramedics Refused Entry To McDonald’s For Being ‘Too Dirty’

UK paramedics on their break refused entry to McDonald’s for being ‘too dirty’

Mortified McDonald’s bosses have been forced to apologise after ambulance crew members were refused entry to one of their restaurants for being ‘too dirty’. The uniformed staff stopped off for a bite to eat at the McDonald’s in Blackburn, Lancashire, at lunch time on Thursday, February 18, but a server told them the restaurant wasn’t open for walk-ins and that they were ‘too dirty’ to come inside.

One paramedic said: ‘It is purely being referred to by a supposedly reputable firm as dirty when we are in the worst NHS crisis in history. ‘There are far better and more respectful ways to talk to professional services in this traumatic period where we should all be helping each other.’ Another added: ‘It was poor terminology from staff to an overworked busy service simply wanting lunch.

‘We would happily ring up and collect or shout through a shut door our order but to be called ‘dirty’ as a professional service is heart-breaking at the moment.’

While a spokesperson from McDonald’s has insisted that their staff member acted in a ‘courteous’ and ‘professional’ manner, they have nonetheless issued an official apology for any ‘unintentional offence’ that may have been caused.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: ‘Our restaurants are currently closed for walk-in takeaway, and this was explained to the customers at the time.

‘Following an investigation, our understanding is that the customer interaction was polite and professional, however, we apologise if there was any unintentional offence or confusion caused by the unavailability of walk-in takeaway.’

