THE number of youths who neither study nor work has risen for the first time in seven years due to the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



According to a report in national Spanish daily ABC, the percentage of youths between 15 and 29 years old who are neither studying nor working rose to 17.3 per cent in 2020, 2.4 points higher than the previous year.

The percentage of what in Spanish is known as ‘ninis’ (ni estudian ni trabajan) has been calculated based on data from the Active Population Survey, published by the Ministry of Education with information from the National Institute of Statistics.

The Ministry has said that this has broken with the downward trend seen since 2013, when the percentage reached its highest at 22.5 per cent. They blame the pandemic for this rise.

On the other hand, the number of youths studying is continuing to rise, reaching 57.3 per cent in 2020, 0.7 per cent more than in 2019. So it is the number of working youths that is causing the gap, as it is down by more than three per cent, to 25.4 per cent in 2020.

Meanwhile, there are 24.1 per cent of youths between 20 and 24 years old who have not achieved a high school level education or completed a basic professional training court.

The results are worst in Ceuta (50.6 per cent), the Balearic Islands (35 per cent) and Andalucia (32.9 per cent).

However, these numbers have risen in the past decade, as since 2010 the percentage of students who have reached this level has risen 14.4 per cent to 75.9 per cent in 2020. The Comunidad Valenciana is one of the areas where it numbers have improved most, with 17 per cent.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pandemic increases number of youths neither studying nor working”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.