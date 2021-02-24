One of Interpol’s most wanted sex offenders arrested in Murcia

GUARDIA CIVIL in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, arrested a 42-year-old Romanian man, who was on the list of the most wanted sexual offenders by Interpol and the Romanian Police.

He is the alleged perpetrator of a robbery with violence and intimidation in a house in Tungujei-Lasi, Romania, in 2012 in which he broke in and intimidated a person whom he injured and sexually assaulted. He has faced trial and been sentenced for these events.

When he learned he was wanted the man fled his country to avoid serving the sentence and the Romanian authorities issued a European arrest warrant for extradition purposes (OEDE).

He had travelled to Spain where he had settled and led a normal life until now. No-one who knew him had suspected his involvement in anything unlawful.

The authorities in Romania released the photogram of the escapee, who they defined as “belonging to the list of the most wanted sex offenders by the Romanian Police and Interpol“.

