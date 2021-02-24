Officers assaulted and burnt with cigarette while breaking up illegal gathering in Bolton.

A 60-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault of an emergency worker and has since been released under investigation.

-- Advertisement --



At around 4.40pm on Monday, February 22, 2021, police attended are called to an address on Wigan Road following reports of a large illegal gathering.

On arrival, officers discovered a large number of people from various households inside, in breach of current Covid restrictions.

As officers attempted to disperse the gathering and issue Fixed Penalty Notices, they were met with hostility which resulted in two officers being assaulted, said Greater Manchester Police.

One officer was grabbed and dragged to the ground and a second officer was burnt with a cigarette after coming to her colleague’s assistance.

Thirteen Fixed Penalty Notices been issued so far and a closure notice was issued for the premises.

Chief Inspector Stuart Maley-Jones, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: “This was a blatant breach of COVID legislation and it’s shocking that two of our officers have been assaulted whilst responding to this incident.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable. Our officers are doing their very best to maintain public safety in the midst of a pandemic and should not have to be fearful of assault whilst carrying out their duties.

“I would like to remind the public of the importance of adhering to the regulations. We can now see a light at the end of the tunnel, but to reach that light we must do everything we can to reduce the number of virus transmissions and help keep our community safe and protected.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Officers assaulted and burnt with cigarette while breaking up illegal gathering”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.