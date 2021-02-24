M&S comes under fire over ‘mom’ jeans.

Marks & Spencer’s line of ‘mom’ jeans has split shoppers after sharing a snap on Facebook with many shoppers blasting the Americanised name as well as the style.

The retail giant name has received a barrage of criticism after posting a photograph of a model wearing an outfit of Facebook, captioned “Tuesday morning strolls in neutral tones and our trusty mom jeans”, which retail for £39.50 (€46.50).

While the jeans, available in six different colours and sizes six to 20, have been welcomed by hundreds, other rattled shoppers aren’t so impressed.

“Why do baggy shapeless jeans = Mum jeans? Anyway they can’t be Mum jeans, they are white, so realistically, no Mum would ever wear them!”, wrote one potential customer.

“Why are you using Mom rather than Mum? And please stop using that term for that style most Mums I know wear skinny or slim or boyfriend ones. And that includes us older Mums too! The lovely lady in the photo must have had a better shot taken than this one too,” added another.

While the American name didn’t impress another shopper, who wrote: “M and S can I just say I am never going to wear something called “mom” jeans. Do you have “dad” jeans too?”

But not everybody was critical: “I didn’t realise that having kids meant you needed a different type of jean. And I’m not sure they’d be white! But it’s quite cool that mom clothes are now aspirational. Who’d have thought it.

While other defended the high street giant: “MOM Jean is a universal fashion term, not made up by M&S.”

Another shopper gushed: “Fab love everything about it well done m&s.”

“They are not mum they are mom, its just a style, doesn’t mean they are meant for mums, they are for any women just like boyfriend jeans,” added another.

