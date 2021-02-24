MOUNT SNOWDON would be better if it was moved to England according to TripAdvisor reviews.

In a stunning array of Tripadvisor reviews, Mount Snowdon has been hit with a few criticisms including being “too short” and that it would be better if “they put it in England”.

-- Advertisement --



The global pandemic has seen many people staying indoors amid coronavirus restrictions and various national lockdowns. Although, plenty of people have chosen to visit the great outdoors and make an attempt on the summit of Mount Snowdon. The North Wales peak in Gwynedd comes in at 3,560 ft and many found this not to their liking.

Tripadvisor has seen a host of reviews for the mountain, and many contain unique suggestions for how it could be made better. ‘Kaballie’ visited in January 2020 and wrote ‘I went all the way up and I couldn’t get a flat white at the top.

‘Me and my whole family were very distressed and disappointed by the outcome.’

The lack of coffee has not been the only complaint though as one reviewer has commented on the social distancing aspect and said, ‘The Welsh Assembly should include Snowdon Summit as high risk area for Covid-19!’

‘Geoff M’ only gave the mountain one star and said, ‘Next time you rebuild Snowdon make it a bit bigger so that everyone can fit on to the top without queueing but lower so that it is not as windy, cold and wet?

‘I went up last Friday for the first time in years. Everyone is supposed to be back at work and back at school, the train isn’t running to the summit.

‘Pub, toilets and restaurant closed, no foreign tourists allowed in without a quarantine but still a massive queue to get to the top, no-one is wearing a face-mask and no-one is social distancing! Have some people no shame??’

Under normal circumstances Snowdon pretty much comes in at a five-star review all round.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mount Snowdon Would Be Better If Moved to England According to Tripadvisor”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.