Motril Mayor Offers Support to Local Farmers

THE Mayor of Motril, Luisa Maria Garcia Chamorro, has met with representatives from local farmers’ groups to offer them her support.

The politician met with representatives from various agricultural groups before a general strike they are carrying out.

She said the problems of the agricultural sector in general and in Motril in particular, “must lead us all to massively support the protest.”

During the meeting held with representatives from the agricultural sector in Motril,the mayor said: “The agricultural sector is the main economic pillar of Motril and, therefore, we have to express the resounding support and commitment of the local government for its demands.”

She added there are families in Motril who, “get up at five in the morning and spend the entire day in their fields and farms and, at the end of the day, their expenses are well above their income.”

At the meeting, the mayor listened to the complaints put forward by farmers Nuria Ruiz Alabarces, Francisco Gonzalez Espinosa and Elisa Puertas, from different areas of agricultural activity in the municipality of Motril.

The council said the requests were, “fundamental for the economic development of the entire country.”

