More Than £1.5m Worth of Cannabis Seized in West Yorkshire Lockdown Raids.

-- Advertisement --



MORE than £1.5 million (€1.7 million) worth of cannabis set to be harvested and sold across West Yorkshire has been seized from drugs operations in Wakefield city centre so far in 2021.

Recent raids by officers have included the seizure of 1,980 cannabis plants worth up to £1.5-million from a former nightclub on Queen Street in Wakefield in January, and the dismantling of a cannabis factory in a former restaurant on Westgate End on January 27, resulting in the seizure of 40 plants.

In another operation on Sunday, February 14, officers attended at a commercial premises White Horse Yard, Market Street and uncovered a large-scale cannabis factory.

A total of 256 plants were recovered from several rooms of the premises which were fully searched and made safe by officers

A man was arrested and then charged on suspicion of drugs offences in connection with the White Horse Yard seizure, and has been remanded in custody following a first magistrates court appearance.

Inspector Paul Fraser of the Wakefield City NPT, said: “The start of 2021 has without doubt been a very busy one for us and has seen our officers prevent over a million pounds worth of drugs from reaching our communities.

“Much of the cannabis we have seized would have been sold regionally and much has been taken from sophisticated and large scale setups which would have been expensive to finance.

“There is no doubt that our actions in dismantling these factories are hitting producers where it hurts.

“I want to thank all those who contact us with information for their ongoing support and reassure them that their diligence is helping make a difference.

“We do assess every piece of information received and link in closely with our partners in Wakefield CID and the force’s Programme Precision to make sure appropriate resources are brought to bear on drug producers both large and small.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More Than £1.5m Worth of Cannabis Seized in West Yorkshire Lockdown Raids”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.