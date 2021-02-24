Malaga Crime Figures ‘Dropped Since Start of Pandemic’

THE number of crimes carried out in Malaga province since the pandemic started have dropped by 16.7 per cent, according to new figures.

A report shows overall crime figures in Malaga have dropped since the start of the pandemic, while levels of some of the most serious crimes continue to rise.

According to figures released by the government, overall crime last year fell by 16.7 per cent, from 80,057 offences to 66,679.

Robbery crimes have seen the biggest drop in numbers, however the level of attempted murders and rapes has increased.

In 2019, the Costa del Sol recorded 50 organised crime related offences, including 16 murders, as well as shootings, kidnappings and stabbing, leading the Prosecutor’s Office to express it “serious concern” about the figures.

In total in 2019, the province of Malaga recorded 25 murders, while in 2020, the figure dropped to seven, according to the data from the Ministry of the Interior.

Meanwhile, the number of attempted murders has increased, from 42 in 2019, to 22 last year.

Experts say these crimes are mostly connected to drug gang, and have mainly taken place in Fuengirola, Marbella and Malaga city.

The number of rapes also increased in 2020, going from 42 in 2019 to 60 last year, with the largest jump in figures taking place in Malaga city, going from 12 in 2019 to 21 last year.

Meanwhile, the number increased from two to eight in Velez Malaga and from two to six in Fuengirola.

The number of thefts saw the largest drop, falling by 37.7 per cent from 24,513 in 2019 to 15,260.

