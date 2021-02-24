Luxury New Shopping Centre Planned For Spain’s Valencia

LUXURY new shopping centre including hotels, sports and leisure areas planned for Spain’s Valencia

The Ministry of Sustainable Economy has authorised a new commercial centre which will incorporate commercial, leisure and hotel ventures, in the Turianova neighbourhood of Spain’s Valencia, beside the La Fe hospital. The new complex boasts 77,000 square meters of shopping and leisure areas, as well as ample space for new hotels. The promoters seek to complement the near-by Casal Arena with fresh soccer fields and basketball courts. Sources close to the project pointed out that the complex will be more leisure than commercial.

The project is promoted by AQ Acentor, a real estate developer from the German fund Aquila Capital, which will be responsible for developing 1,200 homes in Turianova area. Sources from the Department of Sustainable Economy explained that the General Directorate of Commerce has given the green light to the project because “it met all the requirements.”

The finished project will include the development of 77,000 square meters of commercial and leisure areas, along with facilities for hotel, sports and collective residential use (officials are in talks about a residence for the elderly).

Sven Schoel, CEO of AQ Acentor in Spain told Levante: “Obtaining the commercial authorisation of the Generalitat is for us one of the most important milestones of the year and all our activity in Spain. This is a very important project both for Turianova, where we have the construction of 1,200 homes underway, and for the entire city of València. We are facing a new concept of a multidisciplinary centre that will combine leisure, culture and economic development opportunities for all citizens”.

