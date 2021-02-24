Luxury New Shopping Centre Planned For Spain’s Valencia

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Luxury New Shopping Centre Planned For Spain’s Valencia
Luxury New Shopping Centre Planned For Spain’s Valencia Image: EWN Stock Photo

LUXURY new shopping centre including hotels, sports and leisure areas planned for Spain’s Valencia

The Ministry of Sustainable Economy has authorised a new commercial centre which will incorporate commercial, leisure and hotel ventures, in the Turianova neighbourhood of Spain’s Valencia, beside the La Fe hospital. The new complex boasts 77,000 square meters of shopping and leisure areas, as well as ample space for new hotels. The promoters seek to complement the near-by Casal Arena with fresh soccer fields and basketball courts. Sources close to the project pointed out that the complex will be more leisure than commercial.

-- Advertisement --

The project is promoted by AQ Acentor, a real estate developer from the German fund Aquila Capital, which will be responsible for developing 1,200 homes in Turianova area. Sources from the Department of Sustainable Economy explained that the General Directorate of Commerce has given the green light to the project because “it met all the requirements.”

The finished project will include the development of 77,000 square meters of commercial and leisure areas, along with facilities for hotel, sports and collective residential use (officials are in talks about a residence for the elderly).


Sven Schoel, CEO of AQ Acentor in Spain told Levante: “Obtaining the commercial authorisation of the Generalitat is for us one of the most important milestones of the year and all our activity in Spain. This is a very important project both for Turianova, where we have the construction of 1,200 homes underway, and for the entire city of València. We are facing a new concept of a multidisciplinary centre that will combine leisure, culture and economic development opportunities for all citizens”.

 


________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Luxury New Shopping Centre Planned For Spain’s Valencia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleReopening of Gyms and Indoor Sports in the Valencian Community Set to be Delayed
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here