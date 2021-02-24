Lucky Escape for Driver and Conductor as Train Carrying Oil Explodes in Central Texas.

-- Advertisement --



BOTH the driver of an 18-wheeler and the conductor of a train carrying oil tankers managed to survive a HUGE explosion after the two vehicles collided. The pair escaped the devasting scene without major injuries.

The incident happened around 6:45am (local time) on Tuesday, February 23 in the town of Cameron, Texas near Highway 190. Authorities said it appeared that the truck swerved to avoid a car at the crossing before it T-boned the train and was deflected. The giant fireball sadly burnt down at least one home in the vicinity as a result of the subsequent fires.

It is unknown if anyone else was hurt in this enormous explosion in Central Texas or the extent of the injuries to the lorry driver and the train conductor after their lucky escape.

However, Milam County Sherrif, Chris White provided an update on the investigation at the scene.

He insisted the crash was to be considered a “hazmat situation” due to the fact the train was carrying hazardous material. However, Mr White stated by the “grace of God” cars in the area had not been unaffected by the hazardous material.

BNSF Railways Senior Director of External Communications Courtney Wallace said 13 train cars carrying petroleum, coal and rocks were derailed in the crash, out of 110 cars total.

“There were no injuries to the crew or truck driver. Local first responders and BNSF personnel are onsite to respond to the incident,” Wallace told Fox News.

“Out of an abundance of caution, local authorities have established a half-mile radius evacuation zone near the site. The cause is under investigation.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lucky Escape for Driver and Conductor as Train Carrying Oil Explodes in Central Texas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.