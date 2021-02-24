Saharawi children

FOR several years now, a number of families in Alhaurin de la Torre have welcomed Saharawi children from the Sahara refugee camps for summer holidays but that had to stop in 2020 due to the pandemic and is unlikely to happen this year so they are now sending gift boxes to the children as compensation.

Drive time

THE Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola appeal has now raised €15,000 and its next fundraiser will be a Golf Tournament in La Cala on Saturday March 13. Each four-player team will have green fees, buggy, drinks, tapas, live entertainment and a chance to win prizes included in their €72 per person fee. See more at their Facebook page.

Nursery places

FOR those with very young children and are resident in Marbella, the Council will, during March, accept applications at the Pinar, Las Albarizas and Las Chapas nursery schools for up to 56 children born in 2019 and 83 for those born in 2020.

Watercolours

A SELECTION of 36 watercolours depicting flowers painted by Andrés and Hervás on behalf of ACEPSA an organisation involved in assisting those with schizophrenia will run from Friday February 26 until March 11 at Room 1 of the Casa de Las Tejerinas, Plaza de las Flores in Estepona.

Spring Fair

CHARITY Collective Calling will be hosting a Spring Fair at Tikitano Besaya Estepona on Saturday March 20. There will be a two-course meal, easter egg hunt and workshop for children and music. Tickets which have to be reserved in advance by calling 671 316 551 cost €35 for adults and €18 for children.

Poor service

IF you have a complaint about a business in Fuengirola then the Municipal Consumer Information Office is happy to consider assisting you to resolve your problems. Last year it handled some 462 cases, the bulk of which involved, telephones, internet, electricity and insurance. Make an appointment via www.citaprevia.fuengirola.es.