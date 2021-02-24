Labora Offers €12,000 To Companies That Hire Vulnerable People

LABORA offers €12,000 incentive to companies that permanently hire vulnerable people

The Ministry of Sustainable Economy, through Valencia’s Employment and Training Service, Labora, has launched a unique initiative to promote the conversion of temporary contracts into permanent ones for employees hired through Labora’s job improvement scheme. Through the subsidies, employers will be given a grant of €11,340 for any man, or €12,600 for any woman or person in a vulnerable group, whom they transfer to a permanent contract. A subsidy of up to €25,000 will be given if the person the company permanently hires suffers from a serious disability or is a victim of domestic violence.

These grants can be requested from February 24 to April 30, 2021 through the Labora website and the aid will be granted to companies that convert their staff contracts from temporary to permanent once they meet the requirements.

These ECOVUT grants are framed within the Avalem Experiència Plan, a project launched by the Valencian regional government through Labora to support the inclusion of marginalised people into the workforce.

To fully support employers to offer these opportunities to the underprivileged, Avalem Experiència is committed to offering specific training programmes to prepare the unemployed to return to employment.

The total amount of the subsidies available in the Valencian Community is €12,500,000, which will be co-financed by the European Social Fund.

