John Cena Regrets Real-Life Feud With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as WrestleMania 28 Tension is Revealed.

EVEN for those who are not fans of professional wrestling or WWE, it is safe to say that they have heard of WrestleMania – a wrestling event that is watched by millions of people around the world.

WrestleMania 28 was no different. In fact, with the event being headlined by WWE superstar John Cena and mega movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, more fans tuned in to see what would happen.

The rivalry between the two originated from real-life comments Cena made about issues he had with part-time wrestlers who had left the business in favour of Hollywood, particularly Johnson.

Speaking to The Sun last year, John Cena, who has gone on to star in some Hollywood movie himself since semi-retiring from the squared-circle, said he regretted letting his rivalry with Johnson turn personal in the first place.

“I said some things that were less than nice,” Cena said. “He said some things that were less than nice. And I can assure you, in our line of work there is a grey area where imagination becomes very real and we were right in the sweet spot of that grey area, each watching the other’s every move and not too happy with the other party.”

It was stupid of me,” he added. “It genuinely was. That was my perspective at the time.”

Now, former WWE referee Mike Chioda has revealed the real-life tension between the pair going into the big show in Miami in 2012. Speaking to the AdFreeShows’ Monday Mailbag, Chioda said: “I think Cena had a little bit of a problem doing the job [losing].

“Here is Cena, carrying the torch for the last ten years I think at that time, and he was busting his a**e day in, day out. And here comes The Rock, back after so many years of being in Hollywood, and he’s got to job out to The Rock?

“Well, of course, the show is in Miami,” he added. “The Rock is a big Hollywood superstar now, and I think there was a little heat there. I think there was a little dissension. But, you’ve got to go where the money goes. I mean, they put Rock over, and I was happy about that.”

