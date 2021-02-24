ITV has “ruled out” an investigation into television host Piers Morgan after claims of bullying.

Following an open letter by former colleagues accusing Piers Morgan of bullying, ITV has said it has ruled out investigating further.

-- Advertisement --



According to media reports, ITV bosses Kevin Lygo and Carolyn McCall said there was no place for bullying at the network but have ruled out investigating further.

The network is said to have spoken with both parties and “no internal investigation” will be carried out.

They said: “ITV takes any allegations of bullying and harassment in the workplace very seriously indeed, and we are clear there is absolutely no place for it in ITV.

“We have an independent whistleblowing helpline which we communicate through our induction process and which we monitor on an on-going basis, in addition to our internal grievance procedures channels, which are open to both permanent members of staff and freelancers.

“Our firm understanding is that in this instance, the tweet in question was not accusing Piers of bullying and harassment whilst working on Life Stories.

They said the host is, “known for engaging in heated exchanges, when criticism is levelled against him.”

ITV added: “In terms of the separate issue of social media exchanges, we understand some producers wish to express their views on their personal platforms, and we also think it is widely understood that Piers is a prolific and long-standing user of social media where he is well known for engaging in robust, heated exchanges, when criticism is levelled against him.

“However, Twitter accounts and the decision to comment on each other are their personal choices.

“To reiterate, we are clear there is no room for bullying at ITV and it is not tolerated.

“We are supportive and engaged members of Coalition for Change, and we will continue to work productively with colleagues across the industry.”

The open letter accusing Morgan of bullying, which was addressed to ITV executives, said: “Like many within our industry, we have been appalled by the online conduct of Piers Morgan in directing targeted abuse towards a freelancer.

“Morgan, with 7.7 million Twitter followers,” they wrote, had “targeted and tagged a former staff-member in derogatory posts.

“As freelancers working within television, we feel a responsibility to speak out against bullying and harassment wherever we see it, including from on screen personalities who are all too often poorly reprimanded for unacceptable behaviour and abusive conduct.

“Last year, conversations facilitated by The TV Mindset and other organisations, including The Coalition for Change, BECTU and the Edinburgh Television Festival, reiterated the need to eradicate the widespread issue of bullying and harassment.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ITV ‘Rules out Investigation’ Following Bullying Claims Against Piers Morgan”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.