Irish Nuns Caught Flouting COVID Restrictions To Attend Exorcism.

A PAIR of Irish nuns have been arrested for violating restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic to attend an exorcism for Irish rulers, according to a police report.

-- Advertisement --



Sister Irene Gibson and Sister Anne Marie had travelled across the Emerald Isle to expel supposed evil spirits from the Irish president and the country’s top lawmakers, according to the Irish Examiner.

However, their ‘habits’ flouted lockdown measures, which banned residents from travelling more than three miles from their homes, the newspaper reported. The December 8 exorcism expedition from Cork to Dublin was approximately 135 miles.

The deliverance of the Dáil Éireann – an organ of the Irish legislature – was followed by an open-air mass attended by around 70 people. Under Ireland’s foreclosure rules, no more than 15 people were allowed to congregate outside at the time.

A video of the exorcism shows Father Giacomo Ballini, of the splinter group The Society of St Pius Resistance, spraying holy water on an Irish government building while praying that Satan “leave this place”.

The sisters, Carmelite Sisters of the Holy Face of Jesus, had previously been found guilty of violating planning rules when setting up a religious retreat, according to the Examiner. They were reportedly ordered to leave their compound because of the breach.

But the nuns will not stay on the run – a GoFundMe site to help the relocate had raised nearly €850,000 as of Monday afternoon. The priest, who preaches on a farm in County Cork, and the Carmelite Sisters of the Holy Face of Jesus operate independently of the Catholic Church, the newspaper reports.

Did you know?

‘The Catholic Church requires that each diocese should have a trained exorcist: i.e. someone who knows how to distinguish the signs of demonic possession from those of mental or physical illness,’ the Catholic Communications Office in Dublin told the Irish Mail on Sunday.

‘Exorcisms are very rare and this office has not been made aware of any cases of “exorcism” in Ireland in recent years. From time to time, dioceses will get requests for help in this area.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Irish Nuns Caught Flouting COVID Restrictions To Attend Exorcism”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.