‘INCORRECT ADVICE’ leaves traveller with giant quarantine hotel bill.

A traveller has been obliged to spend nearly £2000 in order to quarantine in a hotel after being given “incorrect advice” by an airline. Simon Kenway flew on Sunday evening into Heathrow airport after he had spent time in Thailand. He had already spent time in quarantine in Thailand.

Anyone arriving in England from a country that has been deemed as high risk for the Coronavirus now has to self-isolate in a quarantine hotel which is approved by the government.

When Simon landed in the UK he was quickly moved out of the “green list” line of travellers and informed that he would have to enter hotel quarantine as he had taken a connecting flight in Dubai. Simon claims this is not what Emirates told him, as he had been informed he would be able to self-isolate at home.

Simon had been scheduled to fly to Manchester but had to change his plans as the airport was not approved for quarantine. So on rebooking his flights he contacted Emirates to check the rules.

Simon used the online chat service and in a conversation with Emirates said, “(I) arrive in London and go straight home for quarantine, same (as) before, correct?” – to which the online customer services replied, “Yes, same rules.”

Simon spoke to PA news agency and explained that, “If they clearly stated I would be refused entry after transiting through Dubai, I would have paid another airline to take me home on a different route.

“It would have been a lot cheaper, less stressful and I would now be at home in quarantine.”

Emirates are investigating the incident and a spokesperson explained that, “We’re working closely with all relevant authorities to help get passengers home while ensuring they meet the entry requirements of their destination.

“In the case of Mr Kenway, we are currently conducting an internal investigation into his case.”

