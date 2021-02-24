Health Service ‘Must Pay Nurse €5,000’ After She Was Refused Job

THE Andalucian Health Service has been ordered to pay a nurse €5,000 in compensation after hiring someone less qualified for her job.

According to the Nursing Union (Satse), the nurse after the Andalucian Health Service omitted her name from a list of those eligible to apply for jobs, meaning they instead hired others less qualified than her.

In a statement, Satse explains that the claim is based on the delay by the Junta de Andalucia in publishing an updated list on the Andalucian Health Service jobs programme for the category of nurses specialised in obstetrics and gynaecology.

They say this error meant the nurse’s applications were not put forward for relevant roles, instead going to others less qualified than her.

The case was tried at the Administrative Contentious Court number 2 in Huelva. The union also claimed that as well as the delay in updating the online programme, the Andalucian Health Service also removed the woman’s name from the list of obstetric and gynaecology specialists, causing one contract to be offered to a candidate with a lower overall score.

The nurse claims that as a result she lost out on income.

In the case, the Andalucian Health Service argued that eventual hiring depends on multiple factors and that it cannot be sure that the position should have been filled by whoever obtained the highest score at the time.

They say hiring is also affected by criteria, including internal promotion or preference of people with disabilities.

However, a judge found that was not the case with any of the people who had been offered the role.

