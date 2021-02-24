Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Reportedly Steps Away From Acting Aged 30.

-- Advertisement --



EMMA WATSON, who played Hermione Granger in the hugely successful Harry Potter film franchise, apparently has no plans for future acting roles according to her agent. The 30-year-old is said to be enjoying a “dormant” career, reports the Daily Mail.

Watson is apparently content to focus on her relationship with fiance Leo Robinton with the publication’s source claiming: “Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They’re laying low. Maybe she wants a family.”

Robinton has apparently made fortunes selling legal cannabis in LA, where the couple live. They recently returned to the US are living secretly in Ibiza for several weeks leading into January, spending their mornings reading the papers over “smoothies at a vegan cafe”.

The actress rose to prominence as a 10-year-old child star playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. Her character was an English Muggle-born witch who at the age of eleven learned about her magical nature and was accepted into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry joining Gryffindor House. She possessed a brilliant academic mind and proved to be a gifted student in almost every subject that she studied.

Watson has only acted in three projects over the last five years – Beauty and the Beast, The Circle and Little Women.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Reportedly Steps Away From Acting Aged 30”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.