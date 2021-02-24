Grant Shapps Becomes First Cabinet Minister To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, 52, has become the first UK Cabinet minister to receive the coronavirus vaccine after revealing he was eligible due to cancer treatment he had 20 years ago.

Shapps received a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield, his constituency. Cancer treatment he received in the late 1990s means the 52-year-old is more vulnerable to the disease and therefore eligible for inoculation.

Mr Shapps tweeted this evening: ‘Just received first #Covid jab after getting call from GP surgery to attend. Double-checked I was in line for vaccine & NHS confirmed it was due to cancer treatment I received over two decades ago. Key message from NHS is – get yourself vaccinated the moment you’re offered it.’

The number of Covid vaccines administered in the UK has fallen by over a third in the last week as ministers warned of a short-term dip in supply coupled with stockpiling to ensure people get second doses within the recommended 12-week limit.

The latest data showed 192,341 people received a first jab on Monday, the second-lowest daily total since 17 January – taking the number of people in Britain who have had an initial Covid vaccination to 17.9 million.

On Sunday the number of vaccinations was 141,719, the lowest figure since the UK daily count began on 10 January. Taken together, the total for the past two days is 35% lower than the equivalent figures last week.

