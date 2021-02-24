GIRL gunned down by ‘neighbour from hell’ screamed ‘Dad, I’ve been shot’ before she died.

Tragically a nine-year-old girl was gunned down by her neighbour from hell. Felicia Kononchuk was terrorised at her own home when her father was out according to reports. The young girl was at her home in Chita city, Russia, as a neighbour bashed on the front door for over an hour.

Vasily Dunets, aged 33, terrified the girl who posted what was to be her final video on TikTok to her friends, showing that her “drunk and obscene” neighbour was bothering her. As everything went quite she believed that Dunets had left and that she was safe.

After her father returned home from the shops there was a knock on the door which the young girl believed was a friend coming to take her out. When she opened the door she was met by Dunets who allegedly repeatedly shot at the girl with his 12 calibre hunting rifle.

Fyodor girl’s father said, “I ran into the corridor and saw my daughter covered in blood.

“She croaked: ‘Dad, I’ve been killed!’

“I took her in my arms and shouted to my son and the repair workers to call an ambulance.

“My daughter died in my arms.

“When the ambulance arrived, I carried her to them but the doctors said that she had no chance to survive.”

It Dunets is convicted of the crime he will face a life sentence in prison

