Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly offered to ‘immediately’ renounce her British and French citizenship in her third bail application that was filed on Tuesday, February 23, claiming that would stop her ever being able to flee the United States and seek refuge in those places if released on bail.

Maxwell also offered to place all of her money into an account that would be managed by William Duffey, a retired federal judge, who would have to sign off on any spending.

Maxwell’s lawyers stated these measures were, ‘sufficient to address the hypothetical risk of flight and secure Ms. Maxwell’s presence at trial’, but, they face Alison Nathan, the New York federal court judge who has already said in the past that ‘no combination of conditions would ensure Maxwell attends court’, and insisted she should stay behind bars until her July trial.

Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, has complained bitterly about the treatment her client is alleged to be receiving in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, claiming the 59-year-old socialite is ‘withering to a shell of her former self, losing her hair, and is being abused by the guards’.

Adding, “The requisite paperwork is in the process of being completed. Renunciation of UK citizenship can be accomplished immediately upon granting of bail. The process of renouncing her French citizenship, while not immediate, may be expedited”.

Sternheim called her client’s citizenship a “priceless asset” and that Maxwell’s offer to give up citizenship from “the county of her birth and the country of her upbringing demonstrates her earnestness to abide by the conditions of her release, and should satisfy any concerns the court may have that Ms Maxwell may try to seek a safe haven in France or the United Kingdom”.

