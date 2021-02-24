Genoa, Italy, Landslide Sends Hundreds Of Coffins Into The Sea

By
Chris King
-
0
Landslide Near Genoa, Italy, Sends Hundreds Of Coffins Into The Sea
Landslide Near Genoa, Italy, Sends Hundreds Of Coffins Into The Sea. image: press office of liguria

GENOA, Italy, Landslide Sends More Than 200 Coffins Down Into The Sea

A landslide on Monday (February 22), along a rocky area of seaside cliffs in Camogli, on the Genoa coast in Italy, caused a 100-year-old cemetery to collapse, sending more than 200 coffins down into the sea it is estimated.

-- Advertisement --

The mayor of Camogli, Francesco Olivari, called the collapse an “unimaginable catastrophe”, telling CNN that of the estimated 200 coffins, so far, only 10 have been recovered, with the regional assessor of civil protection Giacomo Giampedrone commenting, “recovering the rest of them will depend on the sea in the coming days”.

Giampedrone said the Genoa port authority on Monday night had blocked the coastal area below the cemetery, to keep the coffins from floating out to sea.


Mayor Olivari explained that on Saturday workers were performing maintenance work along the cliffs when they noticed cracks in the rocks and immediately stopped working, saying, “We were doing work on a portion of the rocky coast, it was close to the area that fell today. Some signs of fissures were seen. We decided to close the cemetery”.

The town hall called officials at the Office of Civil Protection in Liguria to evaluate the situation, whilst a team of geologists is using drones to get a better sense of the damage to determine if there is any danger of another landslide.
“This type of collapse that happened today is very hard to detect or to predict. This area is subject to this type of collapse, it’s very fragile”, said Mr Olivari, and now, after evaluating the situation, work is back underway to recover the coffins and corpses.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Genoa, Italy, Landslide Sends Hundreds Of Coffins Into The Sea”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSpaniards now shop more online and would rather not go to stores
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here